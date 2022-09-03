Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,886.26 and $852.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

