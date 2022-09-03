Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

