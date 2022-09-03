Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Startek by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

