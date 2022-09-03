Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.60 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00013756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $362,349.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00593163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00263930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,591,489 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.