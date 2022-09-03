Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €12.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TEG stock opened at €9.15 ($9.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of €28.63 ($29.21). The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

