Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

CCJ opened at $28.82 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.