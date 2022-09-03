StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.6 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.