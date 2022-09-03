StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
