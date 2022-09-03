StockNews.com Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Hold

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

