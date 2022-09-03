StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $180.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

