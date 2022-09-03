StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBRX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.