StockNews.com Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

