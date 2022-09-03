Stream Protocol Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $934,757.01 and $2,168.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

