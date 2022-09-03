Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 4667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGHC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Super Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

About Super Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

