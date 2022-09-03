SuperLauncher Market Cap Tops $829,465.73 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $829,465.73 and $62.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,737,423 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

