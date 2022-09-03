Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Sylogist Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33.
Insider Activity
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
Recommended Stories
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.