Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33.

Insider Activity

Sylogist Company Profile

In other Sylogist news, Director Janice P. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,681.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.40. In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$108,000. Also, Director Janice P. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.37 per share, with a total value of C$73,681.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.40.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

