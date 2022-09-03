Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Teradata Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

