Terra Virtua Kolect Market Capitalization Hits $37.67 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,730.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00132085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

