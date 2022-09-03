The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.82. 5,262,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,359. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

