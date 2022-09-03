The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
SZC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $50.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.