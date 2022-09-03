The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

SZC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth about $585,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.