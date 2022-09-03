The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $900.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

