The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.