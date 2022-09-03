The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,196,568,000 after buying an additional 629,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. 4,055,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

