The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $81,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

