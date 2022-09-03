TheVig (VIG) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. TheVig has a market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

