Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 400346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$506.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

