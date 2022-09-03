Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 349.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $371,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.