Typerium (TYPE) Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $320,116.15 and $1,374.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.