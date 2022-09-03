U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,742 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

