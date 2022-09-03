U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 10,425,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

