U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $127.79. 3,040,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

