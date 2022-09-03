U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $81.83. 2,682,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,618. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

