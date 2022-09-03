U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 3,128,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

