U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. 4,330,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,924. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

