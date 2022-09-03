U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,775. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
