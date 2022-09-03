Ubex Hits Market Cap of $251,314.76 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $251,314.76 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00211040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.