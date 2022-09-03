UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.1 %

AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of €6.57 ($6.70).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

