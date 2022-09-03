Umbrella Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,564.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $943,737.04 and approximately $83,564.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008465 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

