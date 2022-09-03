Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,689.61

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,689.61 ($44.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,925.50 ($47.43). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,879 ($46.87), with a volume of 2,718,276 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,904.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,689.61.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.61%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.