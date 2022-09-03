United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Bankshares by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

