United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $196.05. 2,665,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,160. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.