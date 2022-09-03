United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE X opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.