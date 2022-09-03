UnMarshal Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $452,136.94 and approximately $369,768.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.
UnMarshal Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
