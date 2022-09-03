US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

USFD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

