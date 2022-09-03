Vai (VAI) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004756 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.09 million and $24,877.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

