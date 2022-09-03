Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 1,430,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.13.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
