Verano (VRNOF) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Verano to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verano and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verano Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 303.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 71.44%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than its peers.

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -16.25 Verano Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

Verano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

