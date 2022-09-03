Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $47.93 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and $3.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00130857 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

