Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

