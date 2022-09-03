Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,343.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,956 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

