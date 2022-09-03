Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.